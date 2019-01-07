Tuesday, 8 January 2019

Klaus does not rule out new Presidential run

Prague Daily Monitor |
7 January 2019

Former President Vaclav Klaus told Television Prima on Sunday, that he could not rule out another run for Prague Castle in 2022. Klaus served two consecutive terms as President between 2003 and 2013 and retired from politics after that.

Czech law allows for a maximum of two consecutive terms but does not prevent a person from returning as President, once there has been a break, after the first two terms. This would theoretically allow Klaus to run again.

Klaus did however add, that he believed that, the next generation of politicians, including his son Vaclav Klaus Jr. should have a chance to run, before he did.