Audit at CzechTourism reveals 48 dubious contracts
Czech Television reports that at an internal audit conducted at CzechTourism, found a number of serious inconsistencies, in the awarding of contracts, over the last years.
The audit followed a police raid on the state tourism agency, with the Minister for Regional Development Klára Dostálová, being a prime suspect in an alleged case of fraud during a previous tenure.
The audit also found that just three regions in the country had managed to secure 57% of the funds distributed by CzechTourism, with a number of contracts being billed and signed for before any work was concluded. The matter remains under investigation.
