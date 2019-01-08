Tuesday, 8 January 2019

Audit at CzechTourism reveals 48 dubious contracts

Prague Daily Monitor |
8 January 2019

Czech Television reports that at an internal audit conducted at CzechTourism, found a number of serious inconsistencies, in the awarding of contracts, over the last years.

The audit followed a police raid on the state tourism agency, with the Minister for Regional Development Klára Dostálová, being a prime suspect in an alleged case of fraud during a previous tenure.

The audit also found that just three regions in the country had managed to secure 57% of the funds distributed by CzechTourism, with a number of contracts being billed and signed for before any work was concluded. The matter remains under investigation.