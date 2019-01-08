Cabinet approves special law for Britons if Brexit talks collapse
The cabinet announced that it had approved a special law, which would apply to British citizens in the Czech Republic, if the EU and the UK were unable to reach an agreement before Brexit takes place in March.
According to the Ministry of Interior, the law creates a special status for British citizens, guaranteeing some of their rights to remain in the country, as well as dealing with practical issues like marriages and access to labour markets.
The government is hoping that the UK will reciprocate and create a similar special status for the 40,000 Czech citizens in the UK, in case talks fail. The law will go to parliament for approval shortly.
