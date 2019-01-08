Gov't orders assessment of risks to critical infrastructure by ZTE and Huawei
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) announced that the cabinet had asked all those responsible for the country's critical infrastructure to assess the threat posed by communications equipment, manufactured by Chinese giants Huawei and ZTE.
The cabinet's decision was in response to a warning issued by the National Cyber and Information Security Agency (NUKIB) in December, about the potential national security threat from equipment manufactured by the two firms.
Babiš also met with the Chinese Ambassador about the matter last year, sparking a war of words, when the Chinese broke protocol and issued a statement about the purported contents of the meeting.
- Login to post comments
Eli at the Christmas markets with the HONEST GUIDE
Join Eli in a new episode of Prague in da MIX. Its the time in the year, where you can smell hot wine, sweets and more ... Eli joined for this special episode, with Janek and Honza from the Honest Guide. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.