Gov't orders assessment of risks to critical infrastructure by ZTE and Huawei

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) announced that the cabinet had asked all those responsible for the country's critical infrastructure to assess the threat posed by communications equipment, manufactured by Chinese giants Huawei and ZTE.

The cabinet's decision was in response to a warning issued by the National Cyber and Information Security Agency (NUKIB) in December, about the potential national security threat from equipment manufactured by the two firms.

Babiš also met with the Chinese Ambassador about the matter last year, sparking a war of words, when the Chinese broke protocol and issued a statement about the purported contents of the meeting.