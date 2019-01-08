Jaroslav Míl appointed Special Envoy for Nuclear Energy
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) announced that former ČEZ bigwig Jaroslav Mil, would be the next Special Envoy for Nuclear Energy. Babis made the announcement at a press conference, after the first cabinet meeting of the new year. Mil will replace Jan Stuller, who was appointed in 2016.
Míl led Czech energy giant ČEZ, at the beginning of the millennium and his appointment shows the influence the state company has on the nuclear policy of the country. Míl's agenda will include the government's plans to make a decision, on the expansion of the Dukovany Nuclear Plant, this year.
