Thursday, 10 January 2019

EU auditors expected in Prague shortly

Prague Daily Monitor |
9 January 2019

Auditors from the European Union are expected to visit Prague in the coming days, to assess Prime Minister Andrej Babiš' (ANO) conflict of interest. According to Czech Television, the auditors will examine records from various ministries, focussing particularly on subsidies awarded to Agrofert, from the European Social Fund and other funds.

Babiš was forced to place his ownership of Agrofert in the hands of a trust, during the previous government's term, but it has done little to stop his detractors in Brussels. The EU Commission is expected to publish its findings in the matter, no later than April.