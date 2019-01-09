First Republic villa in Vinohrady will survive partial demolition
Czech Television reports that the villa on the corner of Ruská and Estonská streets, which was partially demolished by its owners late last year, in contravention of its protected heritage state, will apparently survive and can be rebuilt.
Structural engineers from Prague 10 assessed the damage and work has begun to shore up the building. Renata Chmelová, the Mayor of Prague 10, wants the owners to be tried criminally for the act, but currently regulation only permits a fine of up to CZK 2 million.
The villa is part of a series of villas built in the 1920s, by the architect F.A. Libra.
