Former dissident Ivan Mašek dies
Lidové Noviny reports that former dissident, politician and Charter 77 signatory, Ivan Mašek died in Prague on Tuesday. Mašek, was most recently a councilman for Prague 6, representing TOP 09, from 2010 to 2014. In the past, Mašek, who was jailed in 1989, during the Velvet Revolution, was one of the founders of the conservative Civic Democratic Alliance (ODA) after the revolution and served as an MP from 1990 to 1998.
- Login to post comments
Eli at the Christmas markets with the HONEST GUIDE
Join Eli in a new episode of Prague in da MIX. Its the time in the year, where you can smell hot wine, sweets and more ... Eli joined for this special episode, with Janek and Honza from the Honest Guide. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.