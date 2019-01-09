Thursday, 10 January 2019

Former dissident Ivan Mašek dies

Prague Daily Monitor |
9 January 2019

Lidové Noviny reports that former dissident, politician and Charter 77 signatory, Ivan Mašek died in Prague on Tuesday. Mašek, was most recently a councilman for Prague 6, representing TOP 09, from 2010 to 2014. In the past, Mašek, who was jailed in 1989, during the Velvet Revolution, was one of the founders of the conservative Civic Democratic Alliance (ODA) after the revolution and served as an MP from 1990 to 1998.