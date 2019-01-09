Thursday, 10 January 2019

Social Democrats unhappy with their proposals being rejected

Prague Daily Monitor |
9 January 2019

Czech Television reports that the leadership of the ČSSD, the junior partner in the governing coalition, is unhappy, because a number of its proposals have been rejected by the cabinet in recent times.

Two proposals from the ČSSD to raise the subsistence minimum to CZK 3790 and to provide free lunches to all children at kindergartens and primary schools, were shot down at the cabinet meeting on Monday.

The coalition is however expected to remain intact, with the ČSSD aiming to extract concessions from its partner, ANO in the coming weeks.