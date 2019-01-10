Thursday, 10 January 2019

13,000 households without electricity due to heavy snowfall

Prague Daily Monitor |
10 January 2019

Novinky.cz reports that approximately 13,000 residents of Jablonec nad Nisou, Děčín and Semily, in the north of the country, were without electricity, as of 2100 hours on Wednesday.

Energy giant ČEZ declared a state of emergency due to the heavy snow and strong winds over the past few days, which had caused several powerlines to snap. It announced on Twitter, that it had increased the number of repair teams and personnel on duty and was doing its utmost to reconnect customers.