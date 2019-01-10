Cabinet discuses free meals and subsistence minimum again
The governing coalition of ANO and ČSSD met on Wednesday to discuss proposals to raise the subsistence minimum and to provide free meals to children in schools. The meeting was especially important, in light of recent reports that the ČSSD was unhappy with ANO for rejecting many of its recent proposals.
According to Czech Television, the meeting did not result in a concrete decision and both the parties agreed to push the question of raising the minimum to a later date. Jaroslav Faltýnek of ANO suggested that the free meals would only be given to children from low-income families, which was what Education Minister Robert Plaga (ANO), had originally suggested.
