Chamber commission examines ZTE and Huawei warnings
Novinky.cz reports that the Chamber of Deputies discussed and examined the warnings issued by the National Cyber and Information Security Agency (NÚKIB) against communications equipment manufactured by Chinese giants, ZTE and Huawei, on Wednesday.
The Committee for the Oversight of NÚKIB discussed the matter of the warning and issued a statement, supporting NÚKIB, noting the existence of a serious threat, especially in connection with 5G networks and stressing that the government must work to protect the nation’s critical infrastructure.
