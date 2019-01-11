Babiš wants to raise pensions in 2020
Právo reports that Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) would like to once again raise pensions by CZK 900, in 2020. The government raised the payments for 2019, by CZK 900, as well. Babiš suggested that pensions were not rising as much as wages and expenses and the matter needed to be addressed. The ČSSD, the junior partner in the coalition, has not made its stand on the matter public, as yet.
