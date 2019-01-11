Friday, 11 January 2019

Hřib rules out government district in Letňany

Prague Daily Monitor |
11 January 2019

Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib (Pirates) suggested that he would not support the creation of a giant government district in Letňany. Hřib announced this at a press conference after the Prague City Council met the government to discuss developments in Prague.

Hřib said he was against the creation of an "administrative ghetto" in the middle of a city district and that his party was in favour of mix-used neighbourhoods and a multi-centric city, which was more accessible to residents.

The government needs the Prague City Council to sign off on the development and will need Prague's approval to acquire land and buildings for the project.