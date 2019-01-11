Petříček censures Chinese Ambassador
Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček (ČSSD) met with Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jianmin on Thursday and officially expressed his displeasure at the Chinese Embassy, for breaking diplomatic protocol, by commenting on an informal meeting between Zhang and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO).
Zhang met with Babiš in December, ostensibly to discuss a warning issued by the National Cyber and Information Security Agency (NÚKIB), against communications equipment made by Chinese giants ZTE and Huawei and the embassy later published contents of the meeting, on its Facebook page, embarrassing Babiš.
