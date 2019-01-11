Prague City Council meets with Babiš and government
The Prague City Council lead by Mayor Zdeněk Hřib (Pirates) met with Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) and representatives of the government, on Thursday.
At a press conference afterwards, Hřib said he had made a number of requests of the government, including the completion of the inner and outer ring roads around the city, the development of the train line to Kladno and Prague Airport, speedier building and development permits from ministries.
Hřib also asked Babiš for an unused building in the city, so that the Council could move the operations of City Hall from the Škoda Palace, where it was paying extremely high rents.
