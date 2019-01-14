Wednesday, 16 January 2019

Bad weather continues, 3800 tonnes of snow removed from Jablonec

Prague Daily Monitor |
Czech Television reports that an incredible 3800 tonnes of snow were removed from the streets of Jablonec nad Nisou over the weekend. The city declared a state of emergency, earlier in the week, but the situation on the ground has improved significantly.

The town of Boží Dar, in the Ore mountains, in West Bohemia, however wasn't so lucky and the calamitous situation there continues, with another 30 cm of snow expected on Sunday night. Energy company ČEZ reports that approximately 18,000 consumers across the country, have been disconnected from the grid, due to falling trees and snapped power lines.