Chovanec to quit as MP
Former Interior Minister Milan Chovanec announced on Twitter, that he intended to quit as an MP, by the end of March. Chovanec stated, that he had informed his colleagues of his decision, at the CSSD Regional Conference in Pilsen over the weekend, after he was elected Chair of the regional chapter.
Chovanec also said, that he had informed CSSD Chair Jan Hamacek, in December, last year. He added, that he was quitting because he did not agree with the party's decision to be a part of the minority government, with ANO and the direction the party was taking under the current leadership.
Chovanec felt that quitting was the best option and would return to politics at the grassroots.
