More restaurants cater to diabetics
Czech Television reports that more and more restaurants in the country are beginning to cater to diabetics, as the number of diabetics, continues to rise. There are approximately 1 million diabetics in the country and this number is expected to rise to 1.2 million by 2030.
Czech restaurants are now imitating trends from the West and have begun adding healthier options and meals with lower glycaemic loads to their menus.
Fast-food chain Bageterie Boulevard, is one example of this trend and has a number of diabetic-friendly meals on its menu along with the necessary calorific and glycaemic information, that diabetics need to make a meal choice.
