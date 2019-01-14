Smartwings plane slides off runway in Moscow
A Prague-bound Smartwings plane slid off the runway, at Sheremetyevo Airport, in Moscow, on Sunday afternoon. Flight QS 1003, which was due in Prague at 3 P.M. reportedly ran aground, while it was taxiing. All 47 people on board, evacuated the plane, through the emergency exits, safely.
While the official cause of the incident remains unconfirmed, the TASS Russian News Agency, quotes Russian officials suggesting, that the mishap could have occurred due to pilot error or due to the failure of airport staff, to adequately clear the runway, of snow and ice.
