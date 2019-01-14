Wednesday, 16 January 2019

Zeman discusses healthcare situation in country with Vojtěch

Prague Daily Monitor |
14 January 2019

President Miloš Zeman met with Health Minister Adam Vojtěch (ANO) and a team of healthcare experts, at the Lany Chateau on Saturday. Zeman's official spokesman, Jiri Ovcacek, tweeted that Zeman discussed the digitalisation of prescriptions and health records and the creation of better hospice facilities and a law on hospice care, with Vojtech and his team.

Czech Television adds, that they also agreed that the shortage of trained nurses, was a serious problem and that Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) suggested offering a housing subsidy to support the nurses.