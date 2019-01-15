Wednesday, 16 January 2019

Bad weather continues to cause chaos

Prague Daily Monitor |
15 January 2019

Czech Television reports that heavy snow, strong winds and freezing temperatures continue to blanket parts of the country, creating havoc for citizens. The town of Boží Dar in the Ore Mountains is basically cut off, from the rest of the country, due to snow.

In North Bohemia, Pardubice's roads were closed for an hour on Monday evening, to clear them of ice and snow. Energy giant ČEZ reports, that thousands of consumers remain off the grid, due to snapped powerlines, which it is attempting to fix.