Zeman refuses to award Ošťádal and Fajt professorships again

15 January 2019

Charles University announced that President Miloš Zeman once again refused to name Ivan Ošťádal and Jiří Fajt as Professors.

Ošťádal, a physicist and Fajt, an art historian, who is currently the Director of the National Gallery in Prague, were originally nominated by Charles University in 2015 when Zeman first refused to appoint them, due to alleged concerns about Ošťádal's Communist past and Fajt's financial dealings.

The two then moved the Prague City Court, which ruled that the Prague Castle, could not interfere with the university's decision. Another challenge is expected.