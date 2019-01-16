Avalanche threat in Krkonoše as roads are closed, bad weather continues
Czech Television reports that heavy snow and strong winds continue to batter the mountainous regions of the country, as a Level 4 avalanche threat was declared, in the Krkonoše Mountains and a number of roads were closed.
The town of Boží Dar in the Ore Mountains has been cut off from the rest of the country and continues to be in a state of emergency.
Energy giant ČEZ managed to however reconnect a number of households to the electric grid, with an approximated 3000 consumers still offline. The weather is expected to improve over the week, with warmer temperatures being forecasted.
