Demolition permit for Transgas building granted
The Building Department of the Prague 2 Municipality, formally approved the demolition of the landmark Transgas building, located behind the National Museum on Vinohradska street.
The Transgas building has been the subject of much controversy in the last years, with a number of civil society groups, protesting the original decision of the Ministry of Culture, not to grant it protected, cultural heritage status.
Built under Communism, the building is representative of a unique Czech Brutalist style that emerged in the Seventies and Eighties. Activists are expected to begin further protests at the venue.
