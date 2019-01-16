Friday, 18 January 2019

Petříček says Czechia is ready for whatever happens with Brexit

Prague Daily Monitor |
16 January 2019

Foreign Minister Tomas Petříček (ČSSD) told the Senate Committee for European Affairs, on Tuesday, that the country was prepared for whatever variant of Brexit, that occurs, at the end of March.

Petříček added that businesses would have enough time during the transition period, to deal with the changes that Brexit would bring. Earlier this year, the governing coalition approved an emergency law, which will guarantee certain rights to British citizens in the Czech Republic, should Britain exit the EU without a deal.

The law needs to be approved by both houses of parliament and the government hopes the British government will do the same, for Czech citizens in the UK.