Friday, 18 January 2019

Petr Čech to retire after this season

Prague Daily Monitor |
16 January 2019

Petr Čech, the country's most famous international footballer announced that he was retiring, after the English Premier League (EPL) season ends, this summer. Čech, who currently plays for Arsenal, is amongst the most successful goalkeepers in contemporary football and is the second-choice keeper for the team.

Prior to Arsenal, Čech played for Chelsea from 2004 to 2015, winning every major title in the EPL and Europe, and was once considered to be the best goalkeeper in the world. Čech retired from the Czech national team in 2016, after earning a record 124 caps.