Petr Čech to retire after this season
Petr Čech, the country's most famous international footballer announced that he was retiring, after the English Premier League (EPL) season ends, this summer. Čech, who currently plays for Arsenal, is amongst the most successful goalkeepers in contemporary football and is the second-choice keeper for the team.
Prior to Arsenal, Čech played for Chelsea from 2004 to 2015, winning every major title in the EPL and Europe, and was once considered to be the best goalkeeper in the world. Čech retired from the Czech national team in 2016, after earning a record 124 caps.
Eli at the Christmas markets with the HONEST GUIDE
Join Eli in a new episode of Prague in da MIX. Its the time in the year, where you can smell hot wine, sweets and more ... Eli joined for this special episode, with Janek and Honza from the Honest Guide. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
