Pirate Party members unhappy about lack of transparency within party
Aktuálně.cz reports that the certain members of the Pirate Party are unhappy about a perceived lack of transparency within the party. This stems from the fact that people within the leadership of the party, are members of various "closed groups" on Facebook, which are not open to the public, leading to other members questioning what is going on in these groups.
Their contention is, that the party advocates transparency and the "closed groups" on Facebook could potentially create alternative power centres and encourage secret dealings.
