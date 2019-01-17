Friday, 18 January 2019

Country remembers Jan Palach on his 50th death anniversary

Prague Daily Monitor |
17 January 2019

A few thousand citizens attended a commemoration of Jan Palach's death, fifty years ago, to protest the end of the Prague Spring and the subsequent Soviet invasion. Palach's act of self-immolation came to define the Soviet invasion globally and inspired a number of Czech dissidents.

The meeting was followed by a silent march from the National Museum towards the Old Town Square and the Karolinum. Earlier in the day, Charles University dedicated a new plaque to Palach, located in the courtyard of the Karolinum, which was inaugurated by the Rector, Tomas Zima.