Political scientist and dissident Rudolf Kučera dies
Writer, political scientist, lecturer and former dissident, Rudolf Kučera passed away in Prague, on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the Jan Evangelista Purkyně University, in Ústí nad Labem.
Kučera, who is widely regarded as the founding father of modern political studies in the Czech Republic, initiated the discipline at the Institute of Political Studies, at the Faculty of Social Sciences of Charles University in Prague, in the early nineties. He was the first person in the country to habilitate in the field and wrote a number of well-received books and articles.
In 2006, he moved to the university in Ústí and worked at the Faculty of Philosophy. In 2009 he was awarded the Knight's Cross Order of Merit of the Hungarian Republic for his contribution to the sciences.
