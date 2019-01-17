Friday, 18 January 2019

Prague Airport to expand facilities

Prague Daily Monitor |
17 January 2019

Czech Television reports that the Vaclav Havel Airport in Prague will shortly embark on a project to expand its parking facilities and to construct a new glass skywalk. The airport spokesperson stated, that the current parking capacity was insufficient, given the massive growth in passenger numbers, over the last few years.

The airport will begin construction of two new parking lots in 2021, with capacity for an additional 2000 buses and cars. The new parking lots will be directly connected to Terminal 2, by an all-glass skywalk, designed for pedestrian traffic.

The parking lots and skywalk will be designed by D3A Studios, which won the public competition for the project.