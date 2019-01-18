Saturday, 19 January 2019

Babiš arrives at Vibrant Gujarat Summit in India

18 January 2019

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš arrived in Ahmedabad, the capital of India's Gujarat state, to attend the Vibrant Gujarat investment summit, on Thursday evening. Babis is being accompanied by Industry & Trade Minister Marta Nováková and a delegation of Czech business bigwigs.

The Czech Republic will be part of the international pavilion at the summit and the delegation will have a chance to interact with India's top politicians and businesspeople. Gujarat is the home state of Indian PM Narendra Modi, and the summit is particularly significant in the Indian economic landscape.