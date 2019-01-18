Babiš arrives at Vibrant Gujarat Summit in India
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš arrived in Ahmedabad, the capital of India's Gujarat state, to attend the Vibrant Gujarat investment summit, on Thursday evening. Babis is being accompanied by Industry & Trade Minister Marta Nováková and a delegation of Czech business bigwigs.
The Czech Republic will be part of the international pavilion at the summit and the delegation will have a chance to interact with India's top politicians and businesspeople. Gujarat is the home state of Indian PM Narendra Modi, and the summit is particularly significant in the Indian economic landscape.
Eli at the Christmas markets with the HONEST GUIDE
Join Eli in a new episode of Prague in da MIX. Its the time in the year, where you can smell hot wine, sweets and more ... Eli joined for this special episode, with Janek and Honza from the Honest Guide. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
