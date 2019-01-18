Babiš finishes Thai visit
Prime Minister Andrej Babis finished his visit to Thailand on Thursday morning, after attending the Thai-Czech Business Seminar, in Bangkok. According to Vlada.cz, Babis said his delegation had done their best to make sure Czech companies were successful in Thailand.
Babis is the first Czech Prime Minister to visit Thailand and was accompanied by Industry & Trade Minister Marta Novakova and a delegation of Czech businesspeople. Prior to Thailand, Babis visited Singapore, with a similar agenda, earlier in the week.
