Zeman defends not awarding professorships in letter
President Milos Zeman defended his actions, in not naming Ivan Ostadal and Jiri Fajt from Charles University, as Professors, in a letter he sent to the Ministry of Education. Zeman courted controversy again earlier this week, when he went against a Prague City Court ruling, which said he had no reason not to do so.
According to a letter published on Prague Castle's website, Zeman said that Charles University was immoral in nominating Ostadal, who was allegedly a close collaborator of the Communist Secret Police and Fajt had not fulfilled the conditions of being appointed a Professor – he had misled the university about his teaching and publishing record.
