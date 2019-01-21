Tuesday, 22 January 2019

Ťok says he will propose changes to driving laws in February

Prague Daily Monitor |
21 January 2019

Transport Minister Dan Ťok (ANO) told Television Prima, on Sunday, that his ministry would propose changes to the current set of driving laws, in parliament this month. The proposed changes would impact the current point system for drivers greatly, with increased penalties for risky driving and lower penalties for smaller administrative offences, like forgotten driving licenses.

Ťok's proposal has been a long time coming, and it is possible that it will undergo significant changes, before it is passed in both houses of parliament, to be possibly implemented in 2020.