Ťok says he will propose changes to driving laws in February
Transport Minister Dan Ťok (ANO) told Television Prima, on Sunday, that his ministry would propose changes to the current set of driving laws, in parliament this month. The proposed changes would impact the current point system for drivers greatly, with increased penalties for risky driving and lower penalties for smaller administrative offences, like forgotten driving licenses.
Ťok's proposal has been a long time coming, and it is possible that it will undergo significant changes, before it is passed in both houses of parliament, to be possibly implemented in 2020.
- Login to post comments
Eli at the Christmas markets with the HONEST GUIDE
Join Eli in a new episode of Prague in da MIX. Its the time in the year, where you can smell hot wine, sweets and more ... Eli joined for this special episode, with Janek and Honza from the Honest Guide. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.