Tuesday, 22 January 2019

Babis finishes India visit

Prague Daily Monitor |
21 January 2019

Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) finished his visit to India, over the weekend. On Friday, Babis met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Ahmedabad. The two discussed trade opportunities, tourism links and defence cooperation.

On Saturday, Babis visited the Skoda Auto factory in the Western Indian city of Pune, before inaugurating a new European Studies Centre, at the Symbiosis University, in the city. Babis also confirmed that Defence Minister Jan Hamacek would be in India, in February, to attend the Aero India Expo in Bangalore.