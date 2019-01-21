Tuesday, 22 January 2019

Pirates chose Marcel Kolaja to lead European campaign

Prague Daily Monitor |
21 January 2019

The Pirate Party chose software expert Marcel Kolaja, to lead its campaign, for the European Parliamentary elections, in May, at the party congress in Tabor, over the weekend. According to Czech Television, the Pirates will be aiming for at least 20% of the vote, up from the 4.78% they got in the 2014 elections.

The party's campaign will be based on a socially liberal platform and a centrist economic program, which aims to prevent extremist and populist parties from hijacking the European agenda.