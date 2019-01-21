Pirates chose Marcel Kolaja to lead European campaign
The Pirate Party chose software expert Marcel Kolaja, to lead its campaign, for the European Parliamentary elections, in May, at the party congress in Tabor, over the weekend. According to Czech Television, the Pirates will be aiming for at least 20% of the vote, up from the 4.78% they got in the 2014 elections.
The party's campaign will be based on a socially liberal platform and a centrist economic program, which aims to prevent extremist and populist parties from hijacking the European agenda.
- Login to post comments
Eli at the Christmas markets with the HONEST GUIDE
Join Eli in a new episode of Prague in da MIX. Its the time in the year, where you can smell hot wine, sweets and more ... Eli joined for this special episode, with Janek and Honza from the Honest Guide. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.