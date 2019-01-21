Price of water at highest ever
Czech Television reports that the countrywide average price of a cubic metre of water, will cross CZK 90, sometime this year. This is the highest it has ever been, and the price has risen due to greater demand and the drought-like situation, which affected many parts of the country in 2018.
Consumers will feel less of the pain, if the government eventually ends up changing the VAT rates this year, with water set to attract a lower rate of 10% instead of the current 15%. The prices are highest in North Bohemia and in the major cities of the country, where residents currently pay upwards of CZK 100/m3.
