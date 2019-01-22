Tuesday, 22 January 2019

CZK 3 billion worth of state bonds sold

Prague Daily Monitor |
22 January 2019

The Finance Ministry announced on Monday, that orders for the specially issued Republic bonds, timed to celebrate the centenary of the Czechoslovak Republic, crossed CZK 3 billion. The bonds were sold from the beginning of December to January 18th and will have to be paid for in full, by Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Novinky.cz, Finance Minister Alena Schillerova, considered the bond issue a success, with citizens viewing the Czech state as a trusted partner. A second issue of the bonds went to market on Tuesday. The bonds are a safe investment but carry a low interest rate of 2.1%.