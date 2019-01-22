Tuesday, 22 January 2019

Flu epidemic is serious

Prague Daily Monitor |
The National Institute of Public Health (SZU) announced on its website, that the country was in the throes of a serious influenza outbreak, at the end of the third week of 2019. It is estimated that the current infection rate is about 1158 people in 100,000, with 1500 per 100,000, being epidemic level.

Since the beginning of the flu season last year, 39 people have been hospitalised in intensive care units and 7 people have died. Influenza affects children, the elderly and those with comprised immune systems, the most. The current outbreak is part of a greater outbreak, which has affected a number of European countries.