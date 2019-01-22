Flu epidemic is serious
The National Institute of Public Health (SZU) announced on its website, that the country was in the throes of a serious influenza outbreak, at the end of the third week of 2019. It is estimated that the current infection rate is about 1158 people in 100,000, with 1500 per 100,000, being epidemic level.
Since the beginning of the flu season last year, 39 people have been hospitalised in intensive care units and 7 people have died. Influenza affects children, the elderly and those with comprised immune systems, the most. The current outbreak is part of a greater outbreak, which has affected a number of European countries.
- Login to post comments
Eli at the Christmas markets with the HONEST GUIDE
Join Eli in a new episode of Prague in da MIX. Its the time in the year, where you can smell hot wine, sweets and more ... Eli joined for this special episode, with Janek and Honza from the Honest Guide. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.