Ostrava to scrap paper transport tickets
Pravo reports that the Ostrava Transport Company (DPO), will stop printing and selling paper transport tickets, from January 1st, 2020. The cost of printing paper tickets and the machines, which print the tickets, is over CZK 20 million, yearly and DPO estimates that the move will save the company over CZK 15 million, annually.
In 2018, DPO estimates that over 3.8 million ticket sales were made electronically, and in December 2018, for the first-time, electronic sales were higher than paper tickets. Customers will still be able to pay with cash, by using specially designed electronic transport cards.
