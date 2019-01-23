Wednesday, 23 January 2019

Chamber overrides Senate veto on sick leave

The Chamber of Deputies overrode a Senate veto on changes to the Labour Code, on Tuesday. The changes will see employees get paid 60% of their salaries, during the first three days of sick leave. Currently, employees receive nothing, during the first three days they are sick, after which sickness insurance kicks in.

The changes to the Labour Code, were a major point on the agenda of the Social Democrats, the junior partner in the governing coalition. The Chamber had previously voted for the amendment, before the right-controlled Senate returned the bill to the Chamber. The amendment will be signed into law when President Milos Zeman, affixes his stamp on it.