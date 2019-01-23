Wednesday, 23 January 2019

More than 10% of Prague residents find it difficult to survive on their wages

Prague Daily Monitor |
23 January 2019

Novinky.cz reports, based on data from the Czech Statistical Office (CSU), that over 10% of the capital's residents, are short of money and find it difficult to survive on their wages. This is mainly due to rapidly rising housing and living costs in the city, despite Prague having the highest average wage, in the country.

Paradoxically, people in the Karlovy Vary Region, the country's poorest, with the lowest average wage, seem to have the least difficulty living of their wages, with over 50% of survey respondents, suggesting things were easy.