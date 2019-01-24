Chamber overrides Senate on state secretaries
The Chamber of Deputies, on Wednesday, overrode the Senate's veto on an amendment to the Civil Service Act, which sought to allow ministers to fire State Secretaries. A State Secretary is currently the highest ranked civil servant, in a given ministry and can only be removed in the case of gross misconduct.
The Civil Service Act which came into force in 2015, sought to separate political and bureaucratic positions, guaranteeing that the position of State Secretary could only be filled by a person who met the requirements, and in effect, would not be affected by political changes.
The amendment makes the process of removal of a State Secretary within reason, easier.
- Login to post comments
Eli at the Christmas markets with the HONEST GUIDE
Join Eli in a new episode of Prague in da MIX. Its the time in the year, where you can smell hot wine, sweets and more ... Eli joined for this special episode, with Janek and Honza from the Honest Guide. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.