Chamber overrides Senate on state secretaries

The Chamber of Deputies, on Wednesday, overrode the Senate's veto on an amendment to the Civil Service Act, which sought to allow ministers to fire State Secretaries. A State Secretary is currently the highest ranked civil servant, in a given ministry and can only be removed in the case of gross misconduct.

The Civil Service Act which came into force in 2015, sought to separate political and bureaucratic positions, guaranteeing that the position of State Secretary could only be filled by a person who met the requirements, and in effect, would not be affected by political changes.

The amendment makes the process of removal of a State Secretary within reason, easier.