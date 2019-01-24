Chamber passes special hard Brexit bill
The Chamber of Deputies voted in favour of a fast-tracked bill introduced by the government, which addresses the impact of a hard Brexit on British citizens living in Czechia.
Should the UK exit the EU at the end of March, without an agreement, British citizens in the country would have the same status as third-country nationals from outside the EU, radically altering their rights to work and reside in the country.
Czech Television states that there are currently about 5000 Brits working in the country and totally about 8000 Brits living here, according to estimates from the Ministry of Interior. The bill will give them special rights to remain, till an agreement with the EU is reached.
