Const. Court: NSS violated right to fair trial of attendants of demonstration during Chinese president visit
According to the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Administrative Court (NSS) of the Czech Republic has violated the right to a fair trial of the attendants of a gathering which took place on the 29th of March 2016 at Hradčanské náměstí. The Supreme Administrative Court had previously refused to deal with the question of whether the basic right of freedom of assembly has been violated. Now, it will have to consider this question.
According to the Constitutional Court, the Administrative Court denied justice to the attendants contrary to the provisions of the constitution. The attorney of the applicants welcomed the finding. One applicant, Kateřina Kudláčková, appreciated that the Constitutional Court has stopped the promotion of Chinese state practices in the Czech Republic.
Another applicant, Kateřina Jacques, stated: "We exert ourselves to not allow the curtailment of basic constitutional rights, that we acquired after 1989. What took place during the visit of the Chinese president was an attempt to enforce communist totalitarian practices, which are irreconcilable with the rule of law. I am glad that the Constitutional Court returns the case for a substantive assessment since that is what we have been striving for from the beginning. The previous courts have been scourging us with procedural obstacles and incomprehensible obstructions."
