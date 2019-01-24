Thursday, 24 January 2019

Fraudulent app, which steals banking data, doing the rounds

Prague Daily Monitor |
24 January 2019

Another dangerous mobile phone application is doing the rounds, according to Novinky.cz. The app is called 'Blockers call 2019' and is currently available on the Android platform, in the Google Play Store.

The app purports to be a call blocking app, which deals with spammers, but instead steals mobile banking information, including login and password details.

Ceska Sporitelna made all its mobile banking customers aware of the dangers of the app, in a warning on Wednesday. Experts suggest deleting the app and returning the phone to its original state, through a factory reset.