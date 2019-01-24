Fraudulent app, which steals banking data, doing the rounds
Another dangerous mobile phone application is doing the rounds, according to Novinky.cz. The app is called 'Blockers call 2019' and is currently available on the Android platform, in the Google Play Store.
The app purports to be a call blocking app, which deals with spammers, but instead steals mobile banking information, including login and password details.
Ceska Sporitelna made all its mobile banking customers aware of the dangers of the app, in a warning on Wednesday. Experts suggest deleting the app and returning the phone to its original state, through a factory reset.
- Login to post comments
Eli at the Christmas markets with the HONEST GUIDE
Join Eli in a new episode of Prague in da MIX. Its the time in the year, where you can smell hot wine, sweets and more ... Eli joined for this special episode, with Janek and Honza from the Honest Guide. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.