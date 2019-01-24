RVVI approves new innovation strategy
The Council for Research, Development and Innovation, which is headed by Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO), approved the new Innovation Strategy of the Czech Republic, for the years 2019 to 2030, on Wednesday.
The RVVI drafted the new strategy in cooperation with a team of entrepreneurs, scientists, academics and government officials. The strategy aims to ensure that the Czech Republic is amongst the most innovative countries in Europe, by 2030.
Part of the strategy also involves rebranding the country under the moniker, 'The Country for The Future'.
- Login to post comments
Eli at the Christmas markets with the HONEST GUIDE
Join Eli in a new episode of Prague in da MIX. Its the time in the year, where you can smell hot wine, sweets and more ... Eli joined for this special episode, with Janek and Honza from the Honest Guide. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.