Thursday, 24 January 2019

RVVI approves new innovation strategy

Prague Daily Monitor |
24 January 2019

The Council for Research, Development and Innovation, which is headed by Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO), approved the new Innovation Strategy of the Czech Republic, for the years 2019 to 2030, on Wednesday.

The RVVI drafted the new strategy in cooperation with a team of entrepreneurs, scientists, academics and government officials. The strategy aims to ensure that the Czech Republic is amongst the most innovative countries in Europe, by 2030.

Part of the strategy also involves rebranding the country under the moniker, 'The Country for The Future'.