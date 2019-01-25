Babiš participates in the World Economic Forum in Davos
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO), is at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Babis has a busy schedule at the conference, packed with meetings with global business and political leaders.
On Thursday morning, Babis met with new Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro and later with John Donovan, the head of AT&T. In the afternoon, Babis met with Tim Cook of Apple, before participating in a discussion on the future of Europe in the afternoon.
On Friday, Babis will meet with the Vietnamese Prime Minister
