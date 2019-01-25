EU Commission to take Czechia to court over energy certification
The European Union Commission has decided to take the Czech Republic to court, over its failure to fully comply with the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive.
The EU Commission first brought up the issue in 2015 and followed it up with warnings in 2017 and 2018, but the government failed to act. The government needs to ensure that current legislation is modified, to reflect the requirements of the directive.
According to Czech Television, the government will address the issue in February.
